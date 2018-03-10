Kenedy double helps Newcastle to 3-0 rout of Southampton

March 10 (Reuters) - NEWCASTLE UNITED 3 SOUTHAMPTON 0

Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United vs Southampton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - March 10, 2018 Newcastle United's Kenedy scores their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Newcastle United moved clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone after on-loan Brazilian winger Kenedy scored twice and Matt Ritchie added another in a 3-0 home win over struggling Southampton on Saturday.

Slideshow (3 Images)

Kenedy, who was loaned to Newcastle by champions Chelsea in January, opened the scoring in the second minute and made it 2-0 in the 29th after a superb breakaway move involving Ayoze Perez and striker Dwight Gayle.

Ritchie scored the third shortly before the hour with a crisp low show from 20 metres as Newcastle celebrated their first win in eight Premier League games against the Saints, who have won only one of their last 17 top-flight matches.

Having scored his first goals for the Magpies, Kenedy also became the first Newcastle player to bag a brace at St James’ Park this season, with the home side missing several chances to win by an even bigger margin.