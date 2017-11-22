FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
West Ham must work and adjust to revive under Moyes - Obiang
November 22, 2017 / 9:53 AM / a day ago

West Ham must work and adjust to revive under Moyes - Obiang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - West Ham United must adjust to new manager David Moyes’ tactics and work harder to get back to winning ways in the Premier League, midfielder Pedro Obiang said ahead of Friday’s match against Leicester City.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Watford vs West Ham United - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - November 19, 2017 West Ham United manager David Moyes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

The London side are 18th in the league, one point adrift of safety, with Moyes’ first game in charge ending in a 2-0 defeat at Watford last weekend and marking West Ham’s seventh loss in 12 games this season.

“We have to work hard for the next game and forget about the last one because what happened, happened,” Obiang told the club’s website. (www.whufc.com)

”We need time to understand better what he (Moyes) wants and we have to work a little bit more to be fit to do the things he wants.

“I‘m agreeing with him because he is angry we lost the game. He thinks we can do something better and we have to do more.”

Leicester have climbed to 12th in the standings after losing just one of their last six league games.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
