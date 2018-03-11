FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2018 / 12:55 PM / a day ago

Barcelona agree pre-contract deal with Brazilian Arthur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Barcelona have reached a deal with Brazilian side Gremio to sign midfielder Arthur for a potential 39 million euros (34.7 million pounds), the Spanish league leaders said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Brazil's Gremio v Ecuador's Barcelona S.C. - Copa Libertadores - Semi-Final - Arena do Gremio stadium, Porto Alegre, Brazil - November 1, 2017 - Arthur of Gremio and Ely Esterillia of Barcelona S.C. in action. REUTERS/Diego Vara

The Catalans can choose to activate the deal for the 21-year-old playmaker in July 2018 if they wish to follow through with the signing.

“In the event that the club finally exercises the option signed, the price of the transfer is set at 30 million euros plus 9 million euros in variable amounts,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Arthur, who is known for his passing ability, shone in the Libertadores Cup as he helped Gremio to lift the South American trophy for the third time in November.

Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

