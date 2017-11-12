FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ghana held by Egypt to finish third in group
Sections
Featured
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
U.S.
Trump being manipulated by Putin - Ex-intelligence officials
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
BUSINESS
Outlook for UK pay growth improves, but only a little - CIPD
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
Britain won't offer a new figure on Brexit bill - Davis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 12, 2017 / 6:17 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Ghana held by Egypt to finish third in group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ghana’s Edwin Gyasi scored his first international goal as they came from behind to hold Egypt, who had already qualified for the World Cup, to a 1-1 draw in the last game in Africa’s Group E on Sunday.

Ghana, who had played at the last three World Cup finals, finished with a single victory in their six group games and finished a disappointing third in the standings behind Egypt and Uganda.

Egypt’s Mahmoud Shikabala opened the scoring with a left-footed strike in the 62nd minute but Netherlands-born striker Gyasi equalised just two minutes later with a deflected effort from outside the area.

It was only the second cap for the 26-year-old Gyasi, who plays his club football in Norway.

Egypt secured qualification for next year’s tournament in Russia when they beat Congo in Alexandria last month. It will be their first World Cup since the 1990 finals in Italy.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.