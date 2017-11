TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) said on Thursday it has secured a 2.65 trillion yen ($23.3 billion) senior loan agreement to refinance the acquisition loans for U.S. telco Sprint Corp (S.N) and British chip designer ARM.

The logo of U.S. mobile network operator Sprint Corp is seen at a Sprint store in San Marcos, California August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake /File Photo

SoftBank said the loan’s maturity is Sept. 30, 2024.

($1 = 113.8400 yen)