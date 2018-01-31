FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Myanmar
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#Technology News
January 31, 2018 / 7:06 AM / 2 days ago

SoftBank Group to take majority stake in Line's mobile unit

Sam Nussey

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Line Corp said on Wednesday that it had entered an agreement with SoftBank Group Corp to give the telecoms and technology firm a majority stake in Line’s mobile unit.

Line said SoftBank would hold a 51 percent stake in the mobile business after the issuance of new shares, with Line holding the remaining 49 percent.

Myriad companies have entered Japan’s telecoms market in recent years through the use of virtual networks - where capacity is leased from conventional operators - including Line, which launched its mobile service in September 2016 leasing capacity from Japan’s top wireless carrier NTT DoCoMo Inc.

Growth among the mobile virtual network operators has done little to challenge the dominance of the big three players - NTT DoCoMo, KDDI Corp and SoftBank - despite the encouragement of regulators keen to drive down user fees.

Rakuten Inc’s announcement in December that it aims to become Japan’s fourth wireless carrier points to a broader shakeup of the telecoms industry, with SoftBank this month saying it is considering listing its domestic wireless business.

Separately on Tuesday, Line said it intended to use its popular messaging app to begin offering users financial services including cryptocurrency trading, loans and insurance.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.