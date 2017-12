SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s current account surplus shrank in October to a seasonally adjusted $5.01 billion from $10.42 billion in September, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Two large container ships and a tanker can be seen under construction in a ship yard close to Busan, South Korea October 25, 2017. Picture taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Henning Gloystein

Exports of goods decreased to $44.28 billion from $52.08 billion, while goods imports fell to $35.19 billion from $39.01 billion in the same period, the Bank of Korea said.