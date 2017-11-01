FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea exports to U.S. drop in Oct., shipments to China surge
#Business News
November 1, 2017 / 1:17 AM / a day ago

South Korea exports to U.S. drop in Oct., shipments to China surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s exports to the United States declined 12 percent in October from a year earlier while shipments to China surged 13.5 percent, government data showed on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee walks on a crane at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon, South Korea, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

The decline in shipments to the United States was mainly because of South Korea’s public holiday from Oct 2 to Oct 9, the trade ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said exports to China rose on strong demand for South Korean memory chips and petrochemical products.

Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

