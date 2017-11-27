FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million
Sections
Featured
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
uk
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry in Windsor in May
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
france
Is 'lucky general' Macron's good fortune behind him?
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
russia
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Science News
November 27, 2017 / 9:56 PM / in a day

Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Elon Musk-led SpaceX has raised $100 million by selling shares, in an extension to a financing round earlier this year that raised up to $350 million, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition II in Hawthorne, California, U.S., August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SpaceX’s funding round in July had valued the rocket maker at about $21 billion, according to news reports.

In May, Space Exploration Technologies Corp launched its first satellite for the U.S. military with its Falcon 9 rocket, breaking a 10-year monopoly held by a partnership of Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Boeing (BA.N).

The Hawthorne, California-based company also has also outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

Besides SpaceX, Musk also leads electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.