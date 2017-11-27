Rocket maker SpaceX raises another $100 million

(Reuters) - Elon Musk-led SpaceX has raised $100 million by selling shares, in an extension to a financing round earlier this year that raised up to $350 million, a regulatory filing showed on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX and co-founder of Tesla, speaks at the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition II in Hawthorne, California, U.S., August 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

SpaceX’s funding round in July had valued the rocket maker at about $21 billion, according to news reports.

In May, Space Exploration Technologies Corp launched its first satellite for the U.S. military with its Falcon 9 rocket, breaking a 10-year monopoly held by a partnership of Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and Boeing (BA.N).

The Hawthorne, California-based company also has also outlined plans for a trip to Mars in 2022, to be followed by a manned mission to the red planet by 2024.

Besides SpaceX, Musk also leads electric car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O).