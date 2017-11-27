FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain reports atypical mad cow disease on farm: OIE
#Health News
November 27, 2017 / 5:48 PM / a day ago

Spain reports atypical mad cow disease on farm: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Spain has reported case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) on a farm in the Castile and Leon region, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The atypical type H form of BSE, or mad cow disease, was detected in a cow on a farm in district of El Sahugo, near the Portuguese border, the OIE said, citing a report from the Spanish agriculture ministry.

Spain also reported a case of atypical BSE in Castile y Leon in March this year.

Widespread cases of mad cow disease hit cattle herds in Britain and other European countries in the 1990s. So-called atypical cases have occasionally been detected in recent years and can lead to temporary trade restrictions.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
