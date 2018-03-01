FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 9:20 AM / a day ago

Spain's PM says would like to finalize 2018 budget proposal March 23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government aims to finalize its 2018 budget proposal by March 23 at the latest, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy talks to the media at the start of an International High-Level Conference on Sahel in Brussels, Belgium February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

The ruling People’s Party (PP), which has a minority position in parliament and needs backing from other parties to pass the budget, still doesn’t have sufficient cross-party backing but hopes to reach an accord, he said.

“We’ve not closed any agreement with anyone but there is a clear will to reach an accord,” Rajoy said during a television interview.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado

