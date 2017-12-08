FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spark NZ expects to roll out 5G in next few years
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
Britain and EU make Brexit "breakthrough"
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
December 8, 2017 / 12:36 AM / a day ago

Spark NZ expects to roll out 5G in next few years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Zealand telecommunications company Spark New Zealand said on Friday its plans for a fifth-generation network (5G) are progressing well and it expects to roll it out within the “next few years.”

5G is expected to provide faster speeds and response times than today’s 4G LTE network, with the potential to connect at least 100 billion devices.

The company is not yet in a position to provide a definite time frame for launching 5G, it added in a statement.

Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.