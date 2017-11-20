FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mediclinic says will not make new offer for Spire Healthcare
Sections
Featured
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's parliament starts impeachment process
German political grandees press parties to compromise
Germany
German political grandees press parties to compromise
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
U.S.
In modernising nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 20, 2017 / 7:34 AM / in a day

Mediclinic says will not make new offer for Spire Healthcare

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African private hospital group Mediclinic (MDCM.L) (MEIJ.J) does not intend to make another offer for Spire Healthcare (SPI.L), the firm said on Monday after the British company rejected an earlier bid.

The Mediclinic logo is seen in Dubai, UAE February 28, 2017. Picture taken February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Spire, in which Mediclinic holds a stake of almost 30 percent, last month rejected a full takeover offer which valued the company at 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

Mediclinic had until 1700 GMT on Monday to either make a new offer for Spire or walk away. According to British takeover rules, Mediclinic cannot make another offer for Spire for six months unless there is a change in circumstances.

Mediclinic bought its stake in Spire in 2015 as part of a drive to expand outside its home market, which also included an investment in Switzerland’s Hirslanden and the takeover of Al-Noor, a group with hospitals in Abu Dhabi.

“Mediclinic is disappointed that it could not reach an agreement with the independent directors of Spire,” the firm said, after Mediclinic held talks with directors following Spire’s rejection of its offer made in October.

Mediclinic said it intended to remain a “supportive shareholder” in the British firm.

Mediclinic’s South Africa-listed shares gained more than 2 percent in early trading after the announcement, but turned negative and was down 1 percent at 103 rand by 0749 GMT.

Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.