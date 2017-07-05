FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axel Springer in talks to buy Sport1 from Constantin Medien: sources
July 5, 2017 / 5:15 PM / a month ago

Axel Springer in talks to buy Sport1 from Constantin Medien: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German media giant Axel Springer (SPRGn.DE) is in exclusive talks to buy TV channel Sport1 from Constantin Medien (EV4G.DE), two people familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.

Axel Springer is bidding more than 80 million euros ($91 million) for the sport platform, which consists of TV, radio, mobile and internet offerings, they said.

The pay TV firm Sky (SKYB.L) has dropped out of the running.

Axel Springer, Constantin and Sky declined to comment.

Constantin Medien has said that it was in talks to sell Sport1 but has not revealed any bidders.

The Frankfurt Allgemeine Zeitung on Wednesday was the first to report on the exclusive talks.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair

