Spotify reaches 70 million subscribers
#Technology News
January 4, 2018 / 9:38 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Spotify reaches 70 million subscribers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Music streaming service Spotify, which filed confidentially with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering on Wednesday, has 70 million subscribers, it said in a tweet on Thursday.

Headphones are seen in front of a logo of online music streaming service Spotify in this February 18, 2014 illustration picture. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

Spotify, valued at as much as $19 billion last year, is targeting a direct listing in the first half of 2018. (bit.ly/2Ar9PwY)

Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company and counts Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc as its main rivals.

Apple in September told Billboard magazine it has 30 million subscribers to Apple music.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
