Sprint: Choose from the following M&A options

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sprint is busy working the lines. Chief Executive Marcelo Claure signaled on Tuesday that an announcement about a merger is coming soon. The company’s stock price jumped 11 percent on the prospect. News reports have run the gamut of possible partners for the No. 4 U.S. cellular carrier. What’s less certain is if any of them will pick up the phone.

From the menu of options, dial one for Charter Communications. Earlier this summer, the $35 billion Sprint was in talks with Charter and Comcast. The idea was to renegotiate a wireless agreement, but press reports suggested the two cable firms may have mulled taking an equity stake in Sprint or acquiring it outright. Comcast boss Brian Roberts knocked down the idea last week. Charter too kicked it to the curb, at least in terms of acquiring Sprint.

Dial two for T-Mobile US. Sprint tried to acquire the No. 3 wireless carrier in 2014, but the $32 billion deal hit regulatory opposition. With a new administration the two could test the antitrust waters again – though T-Mobile US is now in a much stronger position. CEO John Legere’s aggressive marketing has helped the $50 billion carrier add subscribers while reducing churn to a record low. Legere has said he’s open to deals, but he’s also in no rush.

Dial three for something else involving Masayoshi Son, the Japanese tycoon whose SoftBank owns nearly 84 percent of Sprint. He has considered buying Charter, according to Reuters. The logic is shaky, though. SoftBank already carries about $135 billion of debt. It would have to take on Charter’s more than $60 billion of borrowing, plus another big slug, perhaps $60 billion to $80 billion, to pay half the cost of Charter’s equity – $100 billion plus a premium – reckons MoffettNathanson. That would make SoftBank “the most indebted non-financial company the world has ever seen,” the research firm said.

Son could also buy out the rest of Sprint, perhaps as a prelude to something else. The problem is that every time someone punches a deal option key, Sprint’s share soar. They are up 45 percent in the past year, even though the company is struggling to compete. Claure did finally manage to report a profit for the second quarter. But Sprint is trading at well over 100 times Wall Street’s slim estimated earnings for the year to March 2019. There may be a conversation that’s worth having, but the obvious acquirers for Sprint may well keep the company on hold.