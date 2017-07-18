FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 days ago
Cyber startup StackRox raises $14 million in round led by Sequoia
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
July 18, 2017 / 12:10 PM / 19 days ago

Cyber startup StackRox raises $14 million in round led by Sequoia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cyber-security startup StackRox said on Tuesday it has raised $14 million in a Series A funding round led by Sequoia Capital, providing the three-year old company with funds to use for product development and expansion of its sales team.

The Mountain View, California-based company also unveiled its first product: software for securing the contents of "containers," which are stacks of software that make it more efficient to run multiple applications on top of a single operating system.

Chief Executive Sameer Bhalotra told Reuters that the company has several paying customers, including firms in the finance, media and technology industries as well as the U.S. federal government.

Bhalotra, former White House senior director for cyber security under former U.S. President Barack Obama, declined to say how many customers are using the software.

Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; editing by Diane Craft

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.