FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Commodities
Banks
Autos
Environment
Sport
Lifestyle
#Business News
February 1, 2018 / 8:18 AM / a day ago

StanChart signs $1.6 billion 'Belt and Road' funding deal with China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - State-owned China Development Bank will make available up to 10 billion yuan ($1.59 billion) to Standard Chartered to fund projects in countries along China’s ‘Belt and Road’ infrastructure route, StanChart said on Thursday.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and British Prime Minister Theresa May witnessed the signing of the five-year deal in Beijing.

StanChart will use the deal to fund corporate finance projects along the ‘Belt and Road’, a Chinese strategic project aimed at building a modern-day ‘silk road’ trade route across Southeast Asia and beyond to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.