Statoil to keep quarterly dividend at $0.23 per share for first three quarters of 2018: CFO

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway’s Statoil (STL.OL) plans to maintain its dividend at $0.23 per share for each of the first three quarters of 2018, in line with the raised dividend it has proposed for the fourth quarter of 2017, the firm’s chief financial officer told Reuters.

In the short term, Statoil will prioritize a reduction in its balance sheet gearing before considering share buy-backs, CFO Hans Jakob Hegge said on the sidelines of a news conference.