JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Steinhoff’s (SNHG.DE) second largest shareholder, South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), is concerned by allegations of accounting irregularities at the retailer, the asset manager said on Thursday.

””At this stage the PIC is awaiting further information from investigations by domestic and international regulators and/or law enforcement agencies, to decide on an appropriate course of action.“,” the shareholder said in a statement.