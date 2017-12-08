FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steinhoff says PWC has started investigations
December 8, 2017 / 5:09 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Steinhoff says PWC has started investigations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - PWC has started investigations into accounting irregularities at Steinhoff (SNHG.DE), the South African retailer said on Friday.

It added that it had set up a board subcommittee, composed of independent non-executive directors, to strengthen governance and that its audit committee was working with its regular auditors, Deloitte, to publish its financial statements.

“Trading in the underlying businesses across the globe continues uninterrupted particularly in the pre-Christmas period,” Steinhoff said in a statement.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan

