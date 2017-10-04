FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gulf storm could cause floods, mudslides in Central America: NHC
October 4, 2017 / 9:43 PM / in 15 days

Gulf storm could cause floods, mudslides in Central America: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A new tropical depression at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides over portions of Central America, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

“The depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday,” the Miami-based center said.

Tropical Depression 16 was located about 180 miles (290 km) south-southeast of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Nicaragua-Honduras border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km per hour), it added.

Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Peter Cooney

