a month ago
NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde
July 5, 2017 / 6:30 PM / a month ago

NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone near Cape Verde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system located about 850 miles (1,367.9 km) west-southwest of the Cape Verde islands has a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

This system still has the potential to become a tropical depression before it moves west-northwestward into a drier and more stable air mass during the next day or two, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

