(Reuters) - A low pressure system, about 100 miles east-northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands, has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

“Some development of this low will be possible during the next day or so while it moves generally northward over the western Atlantic,” the NHC said.