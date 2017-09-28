NHC says 40 percent chance of cyclone over Cuba

(Reuters) - A large area of cloud and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea northward across Cuba to the Florida Straits has a 40-percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The system is likely to produce locally heavy rainfall over portions of central and western Cuba, the Florida Keys, the Florida peninsula, and the northwestern Bahamas during the next several days, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.