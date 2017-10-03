FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 40 percent chance of storm for system over southwestern Caribbean Sea
#Environment
October 3, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 16 days ago

NHC says 40 percent chance of storm for system over southwestern Caribbean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

“The system could become a tropical depression within the next few days while it drifts northwestward to northward across the northwestern Caribbean and adjacent land areas and into the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend,” the NHC said.

The system is expected to produce heavy rains over portions of Central America during the next few days, it added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Alden Bentley

