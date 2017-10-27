FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone over northwestern Caribbean Sea
#Environment
October 27, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in a day

NHC says 60 percent chance of cyclone over northwestern Caribbean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A trough of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical cyclone over the next two days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday.

Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development on Friday and Saturday, and a tropical depression could form as the system moves northward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea, the NHC said.

The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall over the Cayman Islands, Jamaica, and portions of Cuba during the next day or two, it said, adding, rains are seen spreading northward across portions of South Florida and the Keys and over the northwestern Bahamas.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru

