NHC sees 70 percent chance of cyclone in southwestern Caribbean Sea
#Environment
October 4, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 16 days ago

NHC sees 70 percent chance of cyclone in southwestern Caribbean Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A low pressure system over the southwestern Caribbean Sea has a 70 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone and could intensify into a tropical depression in the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

“The large disturbance should move slowly north-westward across or near the eastern portions of Nicaragua and Honduras, move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Thursday, and emerge over the southern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue

