FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tropical storm warnings issued for western Cuba, northwestern Bahamas: NHC
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 27, 2017 / 5:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Tropical storm warnings issued for western Cuba, northwestern Bahamas: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm warnings have been issued for western Cuba and northwestern Bahamas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday, as an area of low pressure over the northwest Caribbean Sea is expected to strengthen into a tropical cyclone.

The system is about 415 miles (670 km) south southwest of Havana, Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours, according to the NHC’s website.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.