Tropical storm Bret forms in Atlantic, Venezuela on alert

(Reuters) - Tropical Storm Bret formed on Monday in the Atlantic Ocean and was heading along the coast of Venezuela, where officials declared a storm warning and urged residents to take precautions.

The second named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season was located some 225 miles (362 km) southeast of the Caribbean island of Grenada, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (64 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Venezuelan meteorological agency Inameh said in a statement that the eastern region of the country was experiencing strong rain with gusts of wind, and that the situation could worsen in the coming days.

Venezuelan Vice President Tareck El Aissami said on his Twitter account that school had been suspended because of the storm on the tourist island of Margarita, off Venezuela's eastern coast.