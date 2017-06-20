FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tropical storm Bret could weaken to depression by Wednesday: NHC
June 20, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 2 months ago

Tropical storm Bret could weaken to depression by Wednesday: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Bret, located about 150 miles (235 kms) south of Grenanda, is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh), is expected to begin moving away from Trinidad overnight and move near or along the northeast coast of Venezuela on Tuesday, it added.

Another disturbance, with an 80 percent chance of becoming a cyclone, could see some strengthening before reaching the Louisiana Coast on Wednesday, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

The system is currently located about 380 miles (610 kms) south-southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kmh), the NHC added.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry

