FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Tropical storm Cindy strengthens over central Gulf of Mexico: NHC
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 21, 2017 / 3:30 AM / 2 months ago

Tropical storm Cindy strengthens over central Gulf of Mexico: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Cindy has strengthened over the central Gulf of Mexico and is expected to produce heavy rainfall that could cause life-threatening flash flooding across portions of the northern Gulf Coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday.

The center of Cindy will approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday, the NHC said, adding tropical storm warning has been extended eastward to the Alabama-Florida border.

Cindy, which is located about 305 miles (495 kilometers) southeast of Galveston, Texas with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h), is expected to weaken slightly from Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.