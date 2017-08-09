FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Franklin now a hurricane, nearing Mexico oil state: U.S. NHC
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
August 9, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 2 months ago

Franklin now a hurricane, nearing Mexico oil state: U.S. NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Franklin, upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane from a tropical storm, is expected to hit eastern Mexico’s key oil-producing Gulf state of Veracruz on Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Franklin, the first hurricane of the Atlantic’s season, was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h) and was about 105 miles (170 km) northeast of Veracruz, Mexico, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Some additional strengthening is expected until the center crosses the coast (in the Mexican state of Veracruz). Rapid weakening is expected after landfall in Mexico,” NHC added.

Reporting by Julia Love; Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.