EPA extends enforcement discretion for Texas fuel storage facilities hit by Harvey
#Environment
September 22, 2017 / 8:20 PM

EPA extends enforcement discretion for Texas fuel storage facilities hit by Harvey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Vehicles line up for gasoline at the Fuel City service station in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, in Dallas, Texas, U.S., September 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brandon Wade

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday it will extend enforcement discretion for fuel storage facilities and tanker trucks in Texas at least until Sept. 29 as recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey continue.

It said a larger number of tanker trucks were needed to deliver fuel and that it would not pursue enforcement actions against trucks for certain Clean Air Act violations.

Similarly, it extended enforcement discretion for certain air pollutants from gasoline storage tanks during so-called roof landings, as well as for bulk fuel terminals that are not equipped to capture or recover certain air pollutants.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech

