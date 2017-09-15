FACTBOX: Oil companies in Caribbean, southeast U.S. continue restart after Irma

(Reuters) - Energy infrastructure companies in the Caribbean and southeastern United States continued to restart as of Friday after shutdowns due to Hurricane Irma.
Irma was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday and weakened further into a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Kinder Morgan Inc said it is making “significant progress” on restarting systems that were temporarily or partially shut down as a precaution during the passage of Irma. It said the Orlando and Tampa products terminals and their associated truck racks, the Central Florida Pipeline (CFPL), Elba Island LNG Terminal, the Plantation Pipe Line system, and other terminals in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina are fully operational.
Dominican Republican Refidomsa’s Haina refinery and its docks returned to normal after Irma, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Statoil said operations at South Riding Point resumed earlier this week after being shut down during the weekend.
Buckeye Partners LP did not immediately have an update available on its Bahamas crude oil and fuel terminal, previously known as Borco.
The terminal is Buckeye’s largest and can store about 26.2 million barrels of oil, fuel oil, gasoline and other products. Buckeye’s terminals in Puerto Rico have returned to normal, a spokesman told Reuters in an email.
Port Everglades, South Florida’s main petroleum delivery hub, said it is open with no restrictions. Of the 12 petroleum terminals supplying transportation fuels, 10 were up and delivering fuel to retail stations and two that are still working to reopen have water intrusion and related issues, the Port said.
Irma, which had ranked as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record before striking the U.S. mainland as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, has been blamed for at least 82 deaths, with several hard-hit Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, accounting for more than half the fatalities.
COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY
Refidomsa Haina, Refining, docks back
Dominican to normal
Republic
COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY
Norfolk U.S. Opened origin
Southern Corp Southeast facility gates for
shipments destined to
Charleston, South
Carolina, though
gates remained closed
to traffic destined
for Jacksonville,
Florida,
Savannah-Garden City
in Georgia, and
Florida East Coast
Railway locations
COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY
Buckeye Puerto Rico Terminal facilities
Partners in Puerto Rico have
returned to normal
operations
Buckeye Freeport, Targets normal
Partners Grand Bahama operations at Bahamas
Island oil, fuel terminal on
Tuesday
Statoil Grand Bahama South Riding Point
Island storage and
transshipment
terminal operations
resumed
NuStar St. Statia terminal
Eustatius suffered damage to
several tanks and
other equipment due
to Hurricane Irma.
All employees safe,
no oil spills have
been registered;
Assessments were put
on hold due to
Hurricane Jose
Limetree Bay St. Croix, Hovensa terminal
Terminals U.S. Virgin shuttered due to
Islands storm, traders said
American Brunswick, Shut down around noon
Midstream Georgia on Friday and
Brunswick evacuated employees
Terminal
Odfjell Charleston, Continuing
Terminal South operations,
Carolina monitoring the status
of storm
Port Hollywood, Open with no [nL4N1LU4L9]
Everglades Florida restrictions
Kinder Morgan Making ”significant
progress” on
restarting systems
that were temporarily
or partially shut
down as a precaution
COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY
Shell Eastern Gulf Reduced staff at its
of Mexico eastern Gulf of
Mexico assets as a
precautionary measure
BP Thunder Non-essential
Horse personnel evacuated
platform from platform and
associated drill ship
West Vela
Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Julia Simon and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York and Marianna Parraga in Houston; Jorge Pineda in Santo Domingo; Editing by Lisa Shumaker