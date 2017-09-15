FACTBOX: Oil companies in Caribbean, southeast U.S. continue restart after Irma

(Reuters) - Energy infrastructure companies in the Caribbean and southeastern United States continued to restart as of Friday after shutdowns due to Hurricane Irma.

Irma was downgraded to a tropical depression on Monday and weakened further into a post-tropical cyclone by Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Kinder Morgan Inc said it is making “significant progress” on restarting systems that were temporarily or partially shut down as a precaution during the passage of Irma. It said the Orlando and Tampa products terminals and their associated truck racks, the Central Florida Pipeline (CFPL), Elba Island LNG Terminal, the Plantation Pipe Line system, and other terminals in Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina are fully operational.

Dominican Republican Refidomsa’s Haina refinery and its docks returned to normal after Irma, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Statoil said operations at South Riding Point resumed earlier this week after being shut down during the weekend.

Buckeye Partners LP did not immediately have an update available on its Bahamas crude oil and fuel terminal, previously known as Borco.

The terminal is Buckeye’s largest and can store about 26.2 million barrels of oil, fuel oil, gasoline and other products. Buckeye’s terminals in Puerto Rico have returned to normal, a spokesman told Reuters in an email.

Port Everglades, South Florida’s main petroleum delivery hub, said it is open with no restrictions. Of the 12 petroleum terminals supplying transportation fuels, 10 were up and delivering fuel to retail stations and two that are still working to reopen have water intrusion and related issues, the Port said.

Irma, which had ranked as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record before striking the U.S. mainland as a Category 4 hurricane on Sunday, has been blamed for at least 82 deaths, with several hard-hit Caribbean islands, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, accounting for more than half the fatalities.

REFINERIES:

COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY

Refidomsa Haina, Refining, docks back

Dominican to normal

Republic

RAIL COMPANIES:

COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY

Norfolk U.S. Opened origin

Southern Corp Southeast facility gates for

shipments destined to

Charleston, South

Carolina, though

gates remained closed

to traffic destined

for Jacksonville,

Florida,

Savannah-Garden City

in Georgia, and

Florida East Coast

Railway locations

TERMINALS AND PORTS:

COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY

Buckeye Puerto Rico Terminal facilities

Partners in Puerto Rico have

returned to normal

operations

Buckeye Freeport, Targets normal

Partners Grand Bahama operations at Bahamas

Island oil, fuel terminal on

Tuesday

Statoil Grand Bahama South Riding Point

Island storage and

transshipment

terminal operations

resumed

NuStar St. Statia terminal

Eustatius suffered damage to

several tanks and

other equipment due

to Hurricane Irma.

All employees safe,

no oil spills have

been registered;

Assessments were put

on hold due to

Hurricane Jose

Limetree Bay St. Croix, Hovensa terminal

Terminals U.S. Virgin shuttered due to

Islands storm, traders said

American Brunswick, Shut down around noon

Midstream Georgia on Friday and

Brunswick evacuated employees

Terminal

Odfjell Charleston, Continuing

Terminal South operations,

Carolina monitoring the status

of storm

Port Hollywood, Open with no [nL4N1LU4L9]

Everglades Florida restrictions

Kinder Morgan Making ”significant

progress” on

restarting systems

that were temporarily

or partially shut

down as a precaution

GULF PRODUCTION:

COMPANY LOCATION ACTION FULL STORY

Shell Eastern Gulf Reduced staff at its

of Mexico eastern Gulf of

Mexico assets as a

precautionary measure

BP Thunder Non-essential

Horse personnel evacuated

platform from platform and

associated drill ship

West Vela