Hurricane Jose to begin weakening on Wednesday: NHC

Hurricane Jose is shown in the Atlantic Ocean off the east coast of the United States in this September 17, 2017 NASA handout satellite photo. NASA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Hurricane Jose will begin gradually weakening on Wednesday but is likely to produce dangerous surf and rip currents along the east coast of the United States for several more days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

Jose is about 365 miles (590 km) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 km/h), the NHC added.

The center of Hurricane Jose is expected to pass to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday and offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday, the Miami-based weather forecaster said.