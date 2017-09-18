Hurricane Jose to maintain strength as it moves north: NHC

(Reuters) - Hurricane Jose is likely to maintain its intensity as it moves northward, bringing surf and rip currents along the east coast of the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The hurricane is about 395 miles (640 km) west of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 90 miles per hour (150 km per hour) at present, the NHC said, adding that the center of the storm is forecast to pass well offshore of the Outer Banks of North Carolina on Monday.