Jose strengthens to hurricane again, goes up off East Coast: NHC

(Reuters) - Jose regained hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday and might possibly threaten New York and New England, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Jose was a Category 1 hurricane, the weakest level on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 kph), the Miami-based center said.

Forecast tracks showed the storm, now about 485 miles (785 km) southwest of Bermuda, heading up off the East Coast and possibly glancing New York, New England or Canada’s maritime provinces.

