September 14, 2017 / 3:20 PM / a month ago

Jose weakens to a tropical storm: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Irma, downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday, is shown over Florida, along with Hurricane Jose (R) making a looping path in the western Atlantic Ocean in this NASA GOES satellite image taken at 1600 EDT (2000 GMT) on September 11, 2017. Courtesy NASA/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Jose, previously a hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm but is expected to restrengthen by the weekend, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

Jose is about 520 miles (840 km) south-southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

“Some restrengthening is forecast to begin on Friday, and Jose will likely become a hurricane again by the weekend,” the NHC said.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru

