FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jose weakens to tropical storm, to bring rip currents to U.S. East Coast: NHC
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
September 20, 2017 / 3:18 AM / a month ago

Jose weakens to tropical storm, to bring rip currents to U.S. East Coast: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jose, previously a hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm, but is still likely to bring dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast for several more days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The tropical storm is about 230 miles (375 km) south of Nantucket, Massachusetts, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.

“The center of the storm is expected to pass well to the east of the New Jersey coast on Wednesday, and pass offshore of southeastern Massachusetts by Thursday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

The storm is likely to gradually weaken over the next two days, the NHC said.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in BENGALURU; Editing by Tom Hogue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.