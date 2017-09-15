FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Storm Jose likely to strengthen into hurricane: NHC
#Environment
September 15, 2017 / 3:06 AM / in a month

Storm Jose likely to strengthen into hurricane: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tropical storm Jose is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later on Friday, bringing “high surfs and life threatening rip currents” along sections of the United States east coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is about 500 miles (800 km) south-southwest of Bermuda, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kph), the NHC said.

“Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 miles per hour (13 km per hour). A gradual turn toward the north is expected later today and on Saturday,” the Miami-based weather forecaster said in its latest advisory.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

