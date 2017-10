(Reuters) - Hurricane Lee, a Category 1 storm, has weakened slightly but little change in strength is expected over the next couple of days, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Monday.

Lee, which is no threat to land, is about 845 miles (1,360 km) east of Bermuda and was packing maximum sustained winds of 85 miles per hour (140 km per hour), the NHC said.