U.S. Congress to act on Puerto Rico relief: House Speaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said Congress would act to provide to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico the same disaster relief following Hurricane Maria that had been granted to Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“When we get the information we need from the administration, we will be doing more in Congress to act on all of these hurricane victims wherever they are, because these hurricanes have really wreaked havoc on many of our fellow citizens,” Ryan told reporters at a news conference.