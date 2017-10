A resident cycles past a fast food restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

(Reuters) - Maria, previously a hurricane, has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to move away from the United States, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

The tropical storm is about 470 miles (755 km) northwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the NHC said.