FILE PHOTO: Damaged solar panels are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Humacao, Puerto Rico on September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

(Reuters) - Maria weakened to a tropical storm on Tuesday from a hurricane with some more weakening expected during the next day or two, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm is about 160 miles (260 km) east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.