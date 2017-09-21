Trump says Puerto Rico obliterated by Hurricane Maria

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. Mykola Lazarenko/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Hurricane Maria “totally obliterated” the U.S. island territory of Puerto Rico with its electrical grid destroyed.

Trump told reporters during a meeting with Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko that he would visit Puerto Rico at some point. He did not specify a time.

He described Puerto Rico as in “very, very, very perilous shape” and said U.S. emergency authorities were starting to work on helping in the recovery.