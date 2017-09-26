Trump says will visit Puerto Rico on Tuesday, promises to help

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by U.S. Representative Kevin Brady (R-TX), meets with members of the House Ways and Means Committee about proposed changes to the U.S. tax code at the White House in Washington, U.S. September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he planned to go to Puerto Rico and praised the federal effort so far for the U.S. territory after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

”Puerto Rico needs a lot of money,“ Trump told reporters at the White House. ”We’ve worked very, very hard in Puerto Rico. It’s very tough because it’s an island. ...We’re doing a really good job.

“We have shipped massive amounts of food and water and supplies to Puerto Rico and we are continuing to do it on an hourly basis.”

