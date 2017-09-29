FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
YRC freight terminal in Puerto Rico resumes limited operations
September 29, 2017 / 2:55 PM / in 19 days

YRC freight terminal in Puerto Rico resumes limited operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc said on Friday its freight terminal in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico has resumed limited operations and is working to provide service to customers as soon as possible.

The company’s YRC Freight unit told customers in a service alert that damage, power outages, road closures, and fuel shortages due to Hurricane Maria have thrown off sailing schedules to and from San Juan, and port capacity was limited.

Due to these problems, YRC said shipments will likely not follow normal schedules and delays in transit are possible.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

