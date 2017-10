HOUSTON (Reuters) - BP Plc (BP.L) said on Thursday it was shutting-in all oil and natural gas production from its U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk/Files

The company is also evacuating all personnel from its four platforms in the region. Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday in Louisiana, near several major refineries.