FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nate downgraded to tropical storm, seen weakening quickly: NHC
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 8, 2017 / 9:00 AM / in 11 days

Nate downgraded to tropical storm, seen weakening quickly: NHC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nate has been downgraded from a hurricane to tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said early on Sunday, and was expected to quickly weaken as it moved farther inland across the deep south, Tennessee Valley and Central Appalachian Mountains.

Nate was about 135 m (215 km) west-southwest of Montgomery Alabama with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (110 kmh), the center said in a 3:30 a.m. advisory.

Nate will turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed during the next couple of days, the center said.

Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.